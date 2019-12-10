The Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on various ideas to improve congestion and safety on the Bend Parkway, including a plan to close access at Lafayette and Hawthorne avenues.

The public is invited to comment through an online survey until Sunday. State transportation officials will consider the input to create a final plan by next summer. The final plan will include an estimated cost, which has not been determined yet.

“There are any number of options, and they are presented in the online survey,” ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said. “We want to hear what people who use the parkway have to say.”

A main part of the proposed U.S. 97 Bend Parkway Plan is to close the right turns on and off the parkway near downtown. The proposal calls for potentially closing Lafayette, Hawthorne and Truman avenue access points. If Lafayette Avenue stays open, the plan includes possibly widening the off -ramp from the parkway.

The estimated cost for closing or modifying the right turns is $50,000 to $250,000 per location, according to the state transportation department.

Robin Vora, a member of the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, a federally designated regional transportation planning organization for the city, said he personally has some concerns about ODOT’s parkway plan.

Specifically, Vora worries that closing the right turn access points in and out of the city will cause traffic to back up on other city streets.

“Major intersections of the city would be adversely impacted further by the closures, and the city would have to come up with a way to mitigate that and pay for that,” Vora said.

Other parts of the parkway plan include creating separate bike and pedestrian crossings and adding new off -ramps and overcrossings. Another idea is to install metering traffic signals for all on-ramps to the Bend Parkway between Empire Avenue and Baker Road. The metering signals would cost $100,000 to $250,000 per location.

The parkway plan is being created in conjunction with two other ODOT plans on U.S. Highway 97 through Central Oregon. A Bend to Redmond plan will add traffic lights and better street markings next year. Another plan to realign the highway north of Bend is still in the planning stages, and is seeking state funding.

A complication when considering the improvement plans on U.S. Highway 97 is the fact that land is limited around the highway due to nearby private property and a railroad, Murphy said.

“We only have so much space to work with,” he said.

The number of travelers on the Bend Parkway has steadily increased since it became fully operational in August 2001. The 7.2-mile parkway took seven years to build and cost $113 million.

In 2001, a busy month on the parkway would see about 28,000 travelers, according to ODOT data. Since then, that number has more than doubled.

In July 2018, the busiest travel month for the year, more than 62,000 travelers were counted on the parkway.

The amount of traffic has outgrown the original use of the parkway, Murphy said.

“We have had this tremendous growth,” Murphy said. “The gaps in traffic aren’t as large as they used to be.”