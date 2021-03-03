A paving project that will cover more than 6 miles of U.S. Highway 97 in Bend will begin Monday, prompting nighttime single-lane closures on the Bend Parkway and full closures in one direction starting March 14.
Construction is expected to continue through May 15.
The $7.5 million repaving project will add 2 inches of new pavement to address deterioration and rutting, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT will also add 64 new ADA curb ramps, push-button controllers and other upgrades at crosswalks.
Detours will be present when closures are in effect to redirect traffic to Third Street, which doubles as the U.S. Highway 97 business route, according to ODOT.
Closures will happen in two stages. The first stage will close southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 97, first from Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139, and then from Exit 139 to Exit 141.
In the second stage, Highway 97 northbound will be closed from Exit 141 to Exit 139. Then the closure will go from Exit 139 to Exit 135B.
Closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night to Friday morning.
From March 7 to 12 there will be single-lane closures Sunday night into Friday morning. Full closures will begin March 15 and go through May 15.
On two weekends, March 19 through March 22 and March 26 through March 29, a single lane will be closed 24 hours a day northbound from Reed Market to Revere Avenue.
For more information about detours and the project, visit oregon.gov.
