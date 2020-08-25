It was a “perfect day” of vandalism at Columbia Park on Friday, according to Sasha Sulia, superintendent of park operations for the Bend Park & Recreation District.
Some district staff members had arrived early in the morning to replace a wire fence, and discovered graffiti on a nearby picnic table, too.
The wire fencing along the Deschutes River, installed just a few weeks previously to prevent river users from eroding the riverbank, was replaced after being repaired frequently in the few weeks it’s been up, Sulia said.
With people regularly ignoring the nearby sign and climbing over the fence to get in and out of the river, the fence had been bent out of shape. Now, it’s another example of extra work parks staff members have to do as the district sees an increase in vandalism.
“There’s really not much more we can do,” Sulia told The Bulletin. “We can’t be everywhere.”
In July, Bend Park & Recreation District staff spent more staff time cleaning and repairing graffiti and vandalism in its facilities than any month since 2015, Deputy Executive Director Michelle Healy told the park board Aug. 18.
It’s hard to know why people choose to vandalize what they do, Healy said, but the increase in incidents since the pandemic started in March suggests that quarantine angst may be a contributing factor.
“I think maybe when people need an outlet, this just tends to follow,” Healy said.
District staff dedicated 85 hours to repairing vandalism last month, according to district figures. The same month in 2019 required just 25 hours. The second-highest month the district reported, August 2019, took 52 staff hours.
What’s more, those numbers are undercounted, because district employees don’t all report their maintenance work the same way, Sulia said. While the figures are rough because the district changed tracking systems a few years back, Sulia said there’s no question that vandalism has increased.
And not only has the amount of work for district staff increased — the damage has gotten more intense, Sulia said. The district is seeing more destroyed sprinkler heads, bathroom parts and port-a-potties than before.
“We’re all just looking at that and scratching our heads,” Sulia said.
The district figures show some predictable hotspots for vandalism. Four of them — Drake, Harmon, Pioneer and Columbia parks — are along the banks of the Deschutes River. The fifth, Ponderosa Park, is one of the largest park facilities in the southeast part of town.
In Harmon Park earlier this month, a piece of play equipment burned to the ground — not the park’s beloved boat, as neighbors had feared. Police, fire and park district officials all said the blaze was no accident but don’t yet have an arson suspect.
Someone had tried to burn the same piece of equipment earlier in the year, Healy said. This month’s attempt was more successful, ending with a total loss of the structure and few clues for Bend Fire & Rescue and Bend Police to use in finding out who started the fire.
“It’s a shame, I think. These are all of our public resources, and we’d much rather be putting our time and resources into more productive things,” Healy said.
Currently, the district has a few methods of deterring vandalism, including graffiti-resistant materials, strategic lighting and putting art in otherwise-blank spaces. Studies show that people are less likely to mark up a mural with graffiti than a blank wall. Changes to vegetation and the installation of temporary security cameras can all have an impact, too.
But clearly, those options can only do so much.
“We have a pretty big (park) system here in Bend, and a lot of these things are happening after hours,” Healy said.
For now, the district doesn’t have many concrete plans to avoid future vandalism beyond what it’s already doing.
“I think its education and making the community aware — because ultimately its taxpayer money we’re spending,” Sulia said. “To me, it’s just a waste of money to have to deal with it.”
(1) comment
How about some pictures of the graffiti?
Is the majority of it directly tied to recent protests and demonstrations in and around the parks?
If so, call it out as such.
But don't blame it on the pandemic.
