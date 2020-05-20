Despite an earlier announcement on Wednesday, the Bend Park & Recreation District will no longer reopen some sports courts on Thursday.
The plan to reopen some sport courts, like tennis and pickleball courts, is now on hold because "there is a difference in interpretation of the state-wide Outdoor Recreation guidelines that must be resolved," Julie Brown, the park district's communication director, wrote in an email.
No further details were released on when courts would reopen or the confusion surrounding state guidelines.
Details will be released in the coming days, Brown said.
The Redmond Parks Division said it would also open all of its pickleball and tennis courts starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, with some safety restrictions and limitations.
