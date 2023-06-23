Warming weather in Central Oregon has brought the return of a familiar problem for the Bend Park & Recreation District: Illegal drinking in its 85 parks.
Since the start of June, district stewards have had 45 conversations about irresponsible alcohol consumption in parks. This includes five groups who were told to pack up their beer pong tables and leave.
Park stewards reminded them that alcohol was only allowed at parks if they had a permit.
“It is really concerning behavior that has been growing in recent summers,” said Julie Brown, park district spokeswoman. Park stewards, the blue-shirted employees who work to ensure safety for park users, realize that not everyone is aware of the permit requirement.
To increase awareness, signs will be installed around parks.
In the meantime, the stewards have put together an educational event for Friday and July 12 at Riverbend Park, from 2 to 6 p.m. They will reiterate the rules and safety practices for alcohol consumption at parks. The Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team will be there as well.
Joel Lee has worked as a park steward for 9½ years. He said unpermitted alcohol consumption has been a growing problem. Park stewards have been working to create an awareness event since last year, Lee said.
“This has been a long time coming,” Lee said. “Since the end of last summer we’ve been needing to be more proactive about getting the word out.”
Jeff Hagler, park stewardship manager, agrees with this sentiment especially after seeing underage kids drink at parks.
“It’s definitely a cultural problem here in Bend with all of the breweries and the promoting of drinking,” Hagler said. “It’s fine if people do it responsibly, but it’s still not allowed in the parks because it can often get out of control.”
When individuals are confronted, park stewards try to educate them of the rules first.
Hagler said most people cooperate by emptying out their beverages or packing them away.
Those who don’t comply are issued a written warning or a written exclusion. If the park goers get combative, the police will be called to intervene.
How do you get a permit?
According to the district’s website, you need to complete four steps before taking a sip of chardonnay while on a date or hosting an event. If there are more than 30 attendees, a picnic shelter or field reservation is necessary.
Step one: Contact the park district to see what parks are available. Larger groups should check the district’s rental space calendar for covered and uncovered picnic spots at bendparksandrec.org.
Step two: Permit holders must have a certificate of insurance that meets basic requirements. A copy of the certificate, contact information and the requested date and location should be emailed to FacilityRentals@bendparksandrec.org.
The district will not be held accountable for any liabilities, loss or harm to the persons while using the permit.
Step three: The park district will contact the requester to fill out the permit over the phone. Once completed, a copy will be emailed to the permit holder.
Permits can only be used for the requested date and time.
Step four: The holder must have the permit on site at all times. Their contact information will be sent to the park stewards to ensure that people are following the rules.
Permits can be revoked at any time by the district staff or law enforcement. Requests for future permits can be denied up to one year if any rules are broken.
Once all the steps have been completed, make sure beverages are not in a glass container. Broken glass can be a safety risk.
Can you drink while floating the river?
It is against the law to consume alcohol while floating the river.
“It is difficult to enforce,” Hagler said. “But when people are getting in or getting out, we can check and get that message across of how dangerous it is to have alcohol in the river.”
With the mountain snowpack melting, the river is colder, the current is faster and things can go awry in an instant.
“The big emphasis for us park stewards is that we want people to be safe,” Hagler said. “We want them to have fun in the park and rivers. They can do that without alcohol if they could just give it a try.”
