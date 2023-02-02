The Bend Park & Recreation District is opening registration for its spring recreation programs and sports leagues Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 6-8.
The spring activities will run from April to mid-June and include programs and sports leagues with registration deadlines during this time. The BPRD has created an online "Spring 2023 Online Playbook" for viewing and downloading.
To avoid overwhelming the online registration system, the park district has introduced staggered registration dates. On Monday, the registration will open for recreation, enrichment, and sports activities. On Tuesday, swim lessons and aquatic programs will be available for registration. Finally, on Wednesday, sports leagues including adult and youth roller hockey, adult softball and adult and boys volleyball leagues will be open for registration.
Patrons are encouraged to register either online or in person at the district office, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center or the Larkspur Community Center. The district office will be open at 8 a.m., the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center at 5:30 a.m., and the Larkspur Community Center at 6 a.m.
If encountering difficulty with online registration, customer service can be reached at 541-389-7275.
