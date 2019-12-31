The Bend Park & Recreation District wants every resident in Bend to be able to walk to a park in a half mile or less.

This year, the parks district evaluated the distribution of parks and trails and found that while the district is meeting its target to have 7.85 acres of park land for every 1,000 residents, only two -thirds of Bend residents can walk to a park within a half -mile of where they live.

“Residents appreciate the level of parks we have, and they want to see that continued as Bend grows,” said Sarah Bodo, a planner with the parks district. “I do think as Bend grows more dense, and upward, those other factors, like acres-per-person, (will) not be sustainable. That’s why the half -mile walking (goal) is critical.”

The goal comes from the district’s strategic plan, which requires the district to check annually whether it is meeting its goals to provide a certain level of service. Last year, during a comprehensive plan update, a consultant mapped out access points to parks through road networks.

But the park board pushed for a more detailed look at these routes, Bodo said, to see whether they were truly safe to walk. A more refined analysis found there may be multiple ways to access parks, but they are along major roads that may not be safe to walk along or cross.

Many of the gaps were found in the outskirts of town, which makes sense, Bodo said, since these areas aren’t fully developed with parks and neighborhoods yet. Neighborhoods in south and southwest Bend also stood out, where people couldn’t easily walk to parks in areas that are fully developed already without parks.

“The areas that are the toughest for us are ones that (are) already developed and there’s not a park within walking distance,” Bodo said.

But in some areas, the solution isn’t necessarily adding more parks, but just improving access to the parks that already exist.

For example, the park district recently worked with the city to put in a crosswalk on NE Butler Market Road to access Canal Row Park. Other areas, like Larkspur Park, would feel safer with the introduction of an enhanced crosswalk, Bodo said.

“It’s important for people of all ages, as well as pets,” she said.

The district is continuing to gather more data about access to parks to then develop a project list and draft final plan by the beginning of 2021.