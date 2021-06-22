Summer is here, which means it's time for swimming pools and summer camp — great places for teenagers to gain some work experience.
Bend Park & Recreation District has volunteer opportunities for teenagers interested in becoming junior lifeguards, swim instructor aides and youth day camp helpers.
“Volunteering with BPRD programs is a great way for teens to gain some work-related experience and get involved with their community,” said Kim Johnson, community engagement supervisor for BPRD, in a press release. “Teen volunteers provide fantastic support to recreation programs and serve as great role models for younger participants.”
Swim volunteers ages 12 to 15 can become junior lifeguards or swim instructor aides at both Juniper Swim and Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center.
Camp volunteers ages 14 and over can become youth day camp helpers at the Art Station and Cougar Camp in Shevlin Park.
Volunteers can find details and sign up for opportunities online at https://register.bendparksandrec.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.