Keeping Bend Park & Recreation District programs afloat is going to take more money than it has in previous years and major projects planned for this year will not move forward, all because of an unexpected $1.9 million drop in revenue attributed to the pandemic.
The park district has a proposed budget of about $78.5 million, which is down from last year's $81.2 million budget. The drop is due to a sharp decrease in revenue from fees charged to use recreation facilities, like Juniper Swim & Fitness center, and for other recreation programs that were forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Lindsey Lombard, administrative services director, said the financial picture of the district remains stable, largely thanks to years of saving money in “rainy day funds.”
“The rainy day is here,” Lombard said.
To save money, the district is proposing to delay three major projects: the expansion of Big Sky Park, tearing out and rebuilding the parking lot at Sawyer Park and redoing the floors at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center. Together, pushing these projects off to the future saves the district about $4.2 million, Lombard said.
However other projects, like the Larkspur Community Center and revamping the pools at Juniper Swim & Fitness center, are still in the budget. The community center is still on track to finish this fall, and begin operating if state social distancing restrictions allow.
While there will be new costs associated with running the new, expanded senior center, the goal is to balance that by making cuts elsewhere, Lombard said.
“We do need to add additional staff if we’re going to open that facility, but throughout the rest of the organization, we significantly reduced any new service levels we were hoping to bring on,” she said.
The district also estimates it can save about $1.1 million on personnel costs by not hiring six full time staff and nine seasonal employees who were originally proposed for next year. This runs about parallel with what the district expects to not receive in property taxes next year, Lombard said.
In the current year, the district was able to make up $1.4 million of the $1.9 million shortfall by laying off 329 employees — a historic and unprecedented amount for the district.
Now the district is attempting to rehire about 30 people to help run summer camps — which have been allowed with restrictions by the state — and maintain parks, according to a press release from the district.
But hiring back people who were laid off may be easier said than done.
“Not all of them are able or willing to come back,” Lombard said.
Funding the recreation programs people have come to expect will also become more difficult. Recreation programs are generally funded 70% by user fees with the other 30% coming from the general fund, which is mostly comprised of property tax revenue.
Even before the pandemic, the district anticipated having to spend $2 million more than last year to keep recreation programs running because of rising personnel costs.
Between revenue loss from unexpected closures due to COVID-19 and ongoing expenses, this year’s subsidy was $938,000 more than the original estimates.
For this next year, the recreation department is hoping to keep the amount of subsidy from property taxes under $3.75 million. But because so little is known about how the pandemic will impact facilities and participation rates in programs, it’s hard to say what exact recreation services will look like in the future.
“The impact of the pandemic on the recreation budget in the coming year is challenging to estimate due to the uncertainty regarding opening facilities and programs and what participation levels to expect when we resume services,” according to the budget document.
A public hearing will be held to discuss and adopt the budget on June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.