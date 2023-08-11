Registration for fall programs and winter sports leagues at the Bend Park & Recreation District will run from Monday to Wednesday.
Listings can be found online at the Fall 2023 Online Playlist. A virtual waiting room combined with staggering registration over three days is intended to help manage registration, as it has for past seasons.
Registration begins at 6 a.m. each day.
Registration for recreation, enrichment, and sports programs, which comprises after-school programs and programs on holidays, programs, cooking, crafts, art, sports, ice skating and hockey, technology, dance and others, will open Monday morning.
Registration for swim lessons for adults and youth and other aquatic programs will open Tuesday.
Registration for sports leagues like Bitty Basketball, adult curling, youth/middle school/high school basketball, adult hockey, youth indoor soccer and youth volleyball, among others, will open Wednesday.
Scholarships are available and the park district encourages applying early.
The park district also advises that if you haven't signed into your account at https:register.bendparksandrec.org within the last month, you should do so to prevent problems during registration.
Participants can apply online or in person at the district office, at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, and at the Larkspur Community Center.
Any previous balances on accounts must be paid before registering for a program or league.
The wish list feature is helpful for getting prepared ahead of registration, so you don't have to search for programs last-minute, said Julie Brown, communications manager. She also said hockey and curling tend to fill up fast, so if you are looking for either of those programs to be ready at 6 a.m.
Other tips for getting into a program:
Be patient, as you will likely have to wait in the virtual waiting room.
Make sure your account and payment methods are up to date.
Make a list of the programs that are a priority for you and have the 6-digit activity numbers ready.
Registration works best on a desktop or laptop computer. It's best to have one browser with one tab open for registration.
Use the waitlist feature if a program is listed as being full. You will receive an email if you are granted a hold spot.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.