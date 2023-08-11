Whooping cough case reported at Bend Park and Rec camp

In this 2016 file photo, a group of children make their way up the climbing wall as their parents watch at The Pavilion in Bend. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Registration for fall programs and winter sports leagues at the Bend Park & Recreation District will run from Monday to Wednesday.

Listings can be found online at the Fall 2023 Online Playlist. A virtual waiting room combined with staggering registration over three days is intended to help manage registration, as it has for past seasons. 

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

