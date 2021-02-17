The Bend Park & Recreation District is buying 3.5 acres of land in the new Shevlin West development with the intent to build a new park.
On Tuesday, the park board voted unanimously to enter a purchase and sale agreement with Empire Shevlin LLC, the developer behind the planned 116 lot subdivision in southwest Bend for $147,287.
The park will have direct trail access to Shevlin Park, according to park district documents. The park district plans to use roughly $1.4 million in system development charges, which the park district charges to developers to pay for new parks and new trails, to purchase and develop the property.
A district goal is to have a park at least ½ mile away from most homes within the district, according to park documents.
