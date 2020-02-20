The Bend Park & Recreation District is considering using a lottery instead of a first-come-first-serve system for KIDS Inc., a popular after-school program offered at elementary schools in Bend.
For the past few years, parents have gotten up at 5:30 a.m. on one day in May to register their children online for the after-school program for the next school year . Those who get in first get a spot at the elementary school of their choosing, and those who don’t get put on a waitlist.
But varying internet speed, work schedules and other issues out of a parent’s control can affect who gets registered first.
So the district is considering a lottery system, which would allow parents to register over three days, then families would be randomly chosen for the program. Students would be grouped by household, so families with multiple children wouldn’t face the possibility of having one child enrolled and another not, said Sue Boettner, recreation services manager for the district.
The possible change comes as the park district continues to try to find ways to meet a growing demand for after-school programming prompted by a schedule change that has elementary school students starting and ending their school day an hour earlier and middle and high school students an hour later.
The goal is to make the process more equitable for all families, Boettner said.
“We’ve always had waitlists, but … the time change really affected how we operate, so we haven’t had to think of a different way to do it before,” she said.
Participation in the after-school program Kids Inc. jumped by 66% in response to the Bend-La Pine Schools schedule change this academic year.
The sharp increase was largely expected by the district. This year, grades kindergarten through fifth start class at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., which reduced the need for a before-school program.
But the need for an after-school program exponentially grew because middle school and high school students — who are often relied on as after-school babysitters for their younger siblings — now are at school an hour later.
To handle the influx, the park district hired 35 more after-school specialists and expanded the program’s capacity from 700 students to 1,200. At each school, program participants jumped from around 50 to around 80.
Still, the waitlist hovered around 400 at the beginning of the school year last year — the same as the previous year — and there were not enough spots to meet demand, Boettner said.
“I don’t know if we can make everyone happy unless we can take every kid who needs child care, and unfortunately we don’t have the ability to do that,” Boettner said. “But we do want to help as many families as we possibly can.”
Over the next two weeks, the district hopes to receive feedback from parents about the lottery proposal. On Friday, the district sent a letter to parents involved with KIDS Inc, and have received about 200 comments as of Tuesday, Boettner said.
The majority so far have not been supportive of a lottery, Boettner said.
“They don’t want to leave random chance to determine their child’s care,” Boettner said.
Many parents asked why the park district couldn’t hire more staff to expand capacity, or prioritize families who need the service five days a week in comparison with some who only use KIDS Inc. a few days a week.
“Frankly, a lottery is going to be a lot more stressful in my opinion,” Erika Mohr, a parent hoping to use KIDS Inc. for the first time next year for her incoming kindergartener, wrote in an email. “I would prefer to duke it out at 5:30 a.m. with everyone else to try to secure a spot for my kid. I’d at least feel like I had a little more control over the process than a ‘fair’ lottery.”
But those who are supportive said it was because they felt it was fair.
“While I have concerns that we won’t be able to get into KIDS Inc. for the coming year, the system you are proposing does seem as though it will give Bend residents an opportunity for childcare that they might not otherwise have (perhaps because they don’t have internet in their home or they are working at 5:30 a.m.),” Mary Edwards, a parent who uses KIDS Inc, wrote in an email to the park district. “Your proposal appears both creative and fair.”
The district will receive comments until Feb. 28, and then make a decision how registration should operate at the beginning of March, Boettner said.
“We are sensitive to parents’ needs,” Boettner said. “We understand how frustrating it is, and we are looking at ways to provide the best care for as many people as we can.”
Those interested in participating can email their opinions to comments@bendparksandrec.org.
