Patrons of the parks, trails and programs maintained by Bend Park & Recreation District appear to love them and feel safe while using them, according to the results of a new survey.
However, there is less support for the district than when the survey was last conducted. Fewer residents believe the park district is headed in the right direction than did in 2019.
The survey is regularly conducted to gauge the awareness, perceptions and priorities Bend residents have about the park district and its services. Overall, the survey found that Bend residents are happier with their community than residents of other Oregon cities — but not quite as happy as in previous years.
“Generally, opinions are less strongly positive than in past surveys, most recently in 2019, 2016 and 2013,” according to a park district news release. “Community members rate quality of life as ‘good’ rather than ‘very good’; and note government is doing ‘well’ rather than ‘very well.’”
The park district, with the help of Portland-based agency DHM Consulting, created a two-part survey that received more than 900 responses from October through November.
The first part surveyed the general population randomly, while the second part was an open-link survey posted online and completed during outreach events.
Respondents were generally familiar and satisfied with the park district and believe its programs added to their quality of life as well as the local economy, the survey found. The survey indicated that 81% of respondents said they, or someone in their family, has visited a park or trail in the last year.
The district features 75 miles of trails and 84 parks or open spaces.
The survey found that newer residents, those who live in northwest Bend, higher-income residents, and those who already use the park district’s services generally were more likely to approve of the district.
“We’re fortunate to have high marks,” said Julie Brown, communications manager. The overall positive results of the survey reaffirms the importance of what the park district does, she said.
People were mixed on how well local government is serving the public, the survey found. However, Oregonians in other communities are more negative in their feelings toward government, so people in Bend are positive by comparison, according to DHM Consulting. The Bend Park & Recreation District is a separate taxing district and is not part of Bend city government.
Overall, the community feels supported and safe while using parks, trails, and other facilities in Bend. Respondents who have used the park district’s services before were more likely to say they felt welcomed.
Residents in southeast Bend and younger and newer residents felt that the park district doesn’t have enough parks and trails, the survey found.
Fewer people visited park district trails and parks, and used recreation programs in the last year than in 2019, the survey found. Park district officials attributed that to the affects of the pandemic.
“Considering how many of our offerings were reduced, we’re really proud that people found opportunities,” said Brown.
Respondents were against allowing homeless campers in certain parks, though there was support for offering free or reduced-price recreation services for low-income Bend residents.
Views were split on whether to waive park system development fees, which help fund park services, on new affordable housing projects.
Other survey findings included:
• In 2019, 98% of respondents rated quality of life in Bend as good or very good, compared to 81% in 2022.
• 54% of residents believe the amount of taxes they pay for park services is acceptable, though 31% of respondents believe taxes are too high.
• 29% of non-Latino people of color indicated they didn’t feel safe while using park district services.
