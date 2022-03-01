After years of planning, the Bend Park & Recreation District is starting a project that aims to improve the riverbanks and trails around Drake Park.
The project begins this week, according to a press release. Workers will start by fencing off a small section of the park to work on a trail from Mirror Pond to the north end of the park near the parking lot. The district is asking the public to avoid this section of the park.
The overall project is intended to preserve the character of the park while improving safety and accessibility, according to the park district. This project extends from the Galveston Avenue Bridge through Drake Park to Pacific Park, and will add accessible trails, a boardwalk, a ramp into the river and a beach and bus plaza, while restoring streamside habitat.
Don Horton, executive director of the Bend Park & Recreation District, said the district is committed to preserving trees after hearing community concerns about removal, although some trees will be removed during the project.
“We are striving to extend the Deschutes River Trail while improving the streambank environment. Preserving trees in this area is a goal of the project while also providing for a through-trail that serves the recreation interest of our community," he said.
The first phase of the project is estimated to cost $1.88 million.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
From the Article: Don Horton, executive director of the Bend Park & Recreation District, said the district is committed to preserving trees after hearing community concerns about removal, although some trees will be removed during the project.
Horton Lies. Parks Department Lies. They said they would keep the trees when they built the Wave/Safe Passage, but in the dark of night, one of their own "arborists" declared that all the trees on the bank were diseased and therefore dangerous and had to come down. Trees were killed for no reason and Horton never answered questions about it. Anyone besides the king would be fined thousands of dollars from removal of such trees from riparian zones.
Goodbye drake park trees.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.