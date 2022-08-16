When Alix Freeman woke up Tuesday morning her goal was simple: Get her son signed up for a fall soccer team.
The Bend mother had heard from other parents that registering for Bend Park & Recreation District activities was a challenge with high demand for programs when registration first opens, but her 6½-year-old (he'll proudly remind you of the half, Freeman said) had his heart set on soccer this year.
“I want him to meet other people from town," Freeman told The Bulletin on Tuesday afternoon. “I want him to make more friends and have the opportunities that I had.”
But Freeman soon discovered her simple task would be a challenge as scores of other parents across the district had the exact same goal of getting their kids into sports, swim lessons and no-school-day programs.
Freeman was just a few clicks away from finalizing her son's registration when her screen went blank, showing nothing but an error message. It would take over an hour and upwards of 30 phone calls to the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center before she could get through to someone who could help.
Parents across Bend faced similar fates Tuesday as they encountered server-error messages and unending loading screens while attempting to register their children for recreation programs through the park district. The technical challenges — which the district’s system has faced before — snarled some families’ plans for after-school programs.
The slow response times and server outages were caused primarily by increased demand for programs and traffic on the registration site, particularly right as the first-come, first-served registration system opened.
“It was three website systems that were bogged down or offline for an extended period of time, and we just have a very high volume of demand when we open registration,” Julie Brown, a spokesperson for the district, told The Bulletin.
The district processed 8,400 registrations between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, and the vast majority came through the online system, Brown said. That's eight times as many registrations during that opening-day timeframe as the district saw for fall 2018, and just 200 fewer than the district's all-time high in April of this year.
The park district’s social media pages were awash Tuesday with commenters sharing details of their hours-long wait times to use the registration system and suggesting changes to the district’s process. Some noted they had little trouble using the system a few hours after the initial opening rush, if their desired programs weren’t yet full.
It’s not the first time the system has crashed. Parents reported similar problems registering for summer programs earlier this year. Brown said the district increased server capacity and published more information in advance about how to get ready for opening day in hopes of alleviating those problems this time around.
"There has been considerably higher demand during the first few hours of registration over the last few seasons, and we made changes that we expected would make improvements for today," Brown wrote in an email. "To our dismay, those efforts did not help and we saw additional problems than prior openings. Our system simply could not withstand the volume and it failed.”
The district is considering a number of fixes, like staggering or changing some registration times, upgrading technology or adding a waiting room feature, Brown said.
Park district board member Ariel Mendez said the technical problems raise concerns about equity in who’s able to sign up for programs, since they require internet access and the early-morning time to register.
“I mean, a first-come, first-served system is almost never going to be equitable,” Mendez told The Bulletin. “District staff has been taking a look at that to try to find ways of making it accessible and taking into consideration (that) the people who need (a program) the most should be able to get it.”
