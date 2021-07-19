Do you feel welcomed, accepted and respected when you visit Bend’s parks, trails and facilities? And do you feel you have equal access to Bend’s facilities and programs?
Those are some of the questions found in a diversity, equity and inclusion survey released Monday by the Bend Park & Recreation District.
The survey is a part of a program launched six months ago to increase equity in Bend’s parks.
So far, a staff survey and interviews with community members and the park district's board of directors have been conducted as a part of the project.
The survey is open until Aug. 22 and can be found at the part district website. It is available in English and Spanish and takes around 15 minutes to complete.
The results of the survey, along with the rest of the project's work, will be shared with the public in late 2021, and the park district will begin implementing changes based on suggestions immediately afterward, according to a press release.
The district hired Talitha Consults — an equity-focused community planning consultant — to lead the project, according to a press release.
