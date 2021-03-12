As COVID-19 wanes and state restrictions start to loosen, the Bend Park & Recreation District is gearing up to hire employees for what is expected to be a busy summer season.
The district is hiring for more than 35 full- and part-time positions in recreation, custodial services and park services, according to a news release from the district.
Open positions are available for high school students, including lifeguards and youth recreation leaders. Some positions are already open and more are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
“It’s a great time to consider a job with the park and recreation district because of the breadth of openings,” said Natalie Broadus-Beard, an HR Specialist for the district, in the release. “I encourage community members to take a look and see if our ‘Play for Life’ motto is part of a career path.”
Position details and minimum qualifications are available on the park district website: bendparksandrec.org/jobs.
