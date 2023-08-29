Youth Recreation Leader Maristine Alexander of Sunriver, from left, works with 6-year-old Elise Ellison of Bend on fuse bead creations, while Riley Lyons, 7, of Bend, right, picks out a selection of beads to use during the Bend Park & Recreation District Endless Summer program at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend on Monday morning.
Endless Summer program worker Shauna Resnick, left of center in black dress, watches over the progress of kindergarten-to-third-grade kids as they build and create using their imaginations, during the Bend Park & Recreation District Endless Summer program in the activity room at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend on Monday morning.
The Bend Park & Recreation District was successful this year in implementing its Endless Summer program, after Bend-La Pine Schools allowed the park district to use buildings to host summer programming during the last two weeks of August. Unfortunately, the bad air quality due to the recent wildfires turned some plans upside down.
The Endless Summer program, for children ages 5 to 8, started Aug. 21 and runs through Thursday at Bear Creek and R.E. Jewell elementary schools. The program helps families with child care needs while also giving kids enjoyable experiences before they start school again. The park district doesn’t have many other summer camp offerings that extend through the last weeks of August. To give the school district the time and space to prepare the schools for the new year, the program took place in the Bear Creek and Jewell school gyms in the mornings Monday through Thursday. In the afternoons, the kids took field trips to places around Central Oregon.
“We’re thrilled that the school district worked with us to provide this care for parents who desperately need care for the last two weeks of summer,” said Sue Boettner, recreation services manager for the park district. “It’s unfortunate that we can’t service all the kids that need it, but we try our best.”
The Endless Summer program hosted about 100 children, with more on the waitlist.
Bad air quality didn’t help
Unfortunately, the recent bad air quality changed plans for some of the field trips.
“Of course the smoke isn’t helping us, because of a lot of our stuff is outdoors, and we don’t have a lot of opportunity to move indoors when the schools are getting ready for (the year),” said Boettner.
Many of the staff members are college students, who are also leaving the program to get ready for their own school years.
“It’s a really fine balancing act between providing the need for parents and the ability to pull it off with staffing,” she said.
The Endless Summer program included cooperative games, trips to lakes and other outdoor areas and art, among other activities.
“We’re chasing ways to get them out of the smoke, which has been difficult this past week,” Boettner told The Bulletin last week.
In past years, the park district has run a smaller version of the Endless Summer program at Hollinshead Barn with around 20 children.
This year, organizers also decided to accept entering kindergartners for the first time. Boettner said there’s definitely a need for care for that age group.
“We have to do different activities for them just so they can make it,” said Boettner. “Especially the smoke, it’s killing everyone, so we’re trying to come up with creative ideas, because the last thing we want to do is pop a movie in.”
Boettner said she started her day at 5:30 or 6 a.m. by looking at the air quality index for different parts of Central Oregon and seeing what could be done that day.
“We don’t want to keep kids out in the smoke either,” said Boettner. “Our staff are rock stars for being creative and keeping kids entertained.”
Many of the park district’s outdoor programs feature trips around Central Oregon. This year was more difficult, because it was smoky just about everywhere, she said. Being out in the smoke for seven hours could be wearying.
“I’m happy we could offer this this year, and it seems obviously the need is there,” she said. “Our plan is to offer it as long as the school district will provide the facility for us, we’ll do it. And I think they will.”
