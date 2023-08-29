The Bend Park & Recreation District was successful this year in implementing its Endless Summer program, after Bend-La Pine Schools allowed the park district to use buildings to host summer programming during the last two weeks of August. Unfortunately, the bad air quality due to the recent wildfires turned some plans upside down.

The Endless Summer program, for children ages 5 to 8, started Aug. 21 and runs through Thursday at Bear Creek and R.E. Jewell elementary schools. The program helps families with child care needs while also giving kids enjoyable experiences before they start school again. The park district doesn’t have many other summer camp offerings that extend through the last weeks of August. To give the school district the time and space to prepare the schools for the new year, the program took place in the Bear Creek and Jewell school gyms in the mornings Monday through Thursday. In the afternoons, the kids took field trips to places around Central Oregon.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.