Staff at the Bend Park & Recreation District could easily tell you how many thousands of people floated on the Deschutes River last summer or took a yoga class last spring.
But they probably couldn’t tell you how many of those people come from minority backgrounds or low-income households — in other words, they probably couldn’t tell you if the park district equally serves and represents the people who pay for it.
Now, district leaders are hoping to change that with an effort to study and improve their policies around diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We have some learning to do about our organization,” said Michelle Healy, the park district’s deputy executive director.
The work will start when the district hires a consultant this summer, according to Healy. The district has allocated $20,000 for the program’s initial work in 2020-2021.
Coming at a time when governments and organizations across the country face difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion inside their own organizations, the district’s plan has been in the works since the district adopted its three-year plan last year. While it’s just starting now, Healy said the effort will last a long time.
“This is not an effort that is a ‘you do one thing and you’re finished,’” Healy said. “This is part of our life as an organization.”
One of the district’s first tasks with the consultant will be to figure out where the district is starting in terms of diversity and inclusivity, Healy said. Staff members have already shared some ideas, but said a lot of the effort will be guided by the consultant the district chooses to bring in.
“There is a lot we don’t know,” Healy said.
Currently, the district’s information about what populations it serves is limited — it asks some users about their preferred language when they register for programs, but the district doesn’t yet track how often minority populations use its facilities, for example.
Another demographic of interest is income level. A quarter of respondents to a survey of district residents in February had household incomes under $50,000.
That raised questions for district board member Ariel Mendez, who compared that figure to the city’s income distribution, which suggests that around half of city residents fit that category.
“I would wonder, are we underserving poorer households,” Mendez said. “If so, why is that?”
Another point of interest for both Healy and Mendez is the makeup of the district’s staff.
“If (users) don’t see — or they feel like there aren’t — people like them (in parks), that can create a barrier,” Healy said.
In Bend, that lack of representation can be hard to notice, since the city’s population is almost 90% white. But the city’s demographics are changing: The Hispanic and Latino population made up 9% of the community in 2018, compared to just 5.3% in 2010, according to U.S. Census data.
For Mendez, representation in district staff isn’t only about demographics — it’s a matter of “having someone that looks like you representing you.”
Park users could feel more comfortable in park services if they see volunteer coaches, park stewards and district administrators who have similar experiences, Mendez said.
What’s more, having district staff members who reflect the community means they’ll be able to more quickly identify and respond to things that might make users uncomfortable, like offhand comments about someone’s appearance that might otherwise seem innocuous.
“The ultimate goal is to provide equitable services to all district residents,” Mendez said.
Some other barriers the district hopes to identify include program awareness, Spanish-language access, financial assistance and the placement of parks throughout the community.
For now, the district doesn’t have precise goals in mind for the effort, Healy said. Those will come after conversations with the consultant and district staff, as well as input from the community, and will evolve over time.
“I don’t think this stops,” Healy said. “I think we have a great opportunity to set ourselves up for what (Bend) might look like in the future.”
(1) comment
Please make sure you don't hire based on qualifications. That $20k consultant sounds like a good place to start pandering.
