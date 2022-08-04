Bend moved one step closer to making history as the first city in Oregon to ban the sale of commercially bred dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores.
The Bend City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to that effect Wednesday after six members of the public expressed their fervent support.
The ordinance is a proactive measure meant to discourage pet stores' reliance on "mills," which are commercial breeding operations that are commonly regarded as inhumane. There are no known pet stores that sell dogs, cats or rabbits in Bend. Pet stores can still offer adoption through partner organizations such as humane societies.
“This was an issue that was brought forward by a group of citizens, and I was quickly persuaded, as was council, that this was a real small but important step that we can take to ensure we are encouraging responsible pet ownership,” Councilor Megan Perkins told The Bulletin. “I hope that it is something we can do to do something proactive so we don’t have these puppy, kitty and bunny mills, and pets that are in our pet stores that are often overbred and have a total lack of quality care and a lack of a quality environment.”
Before their vote Wednesday, the city councilors played a slideshow with photos of city staff's pets. Queen's "You're My Best Friend" played in the background as photos rolled across the screen.
A second reading of the ordinance will occur at a future City Council meeting, and the ordinance will go into effect 30 days later.
(1) comment
'after six members of the public expressed their fervent support.'
lol. They are making history now! (And a mockery of their long voiced complaint that noisy, enfranchised resident voices/comments are given too much weight and attention by council.)
