Proposed ordinance would prohibit stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits in Bend

A dog awaits adoption at the Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend in 2017. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Bend moved one step closer to making history as the first city in Oregon to ban the sale of commercially bred dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores.

The Bend City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to that effect  Wednesday after six members of the public expressed their fervent support. 

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

'after six members of the public expressed their fervent support.'

lol. They are making history now! (And a mockery of their long voiced complaint that noisy, enfranchised resident voices/comments are given too much weight and attention by council.)

