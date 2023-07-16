Bikeway

Two young women without helmets ride an electric bike on the streets of Bend in late June.  

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin file

In the early weeks June, before a 15-year-old died after being hit by a minivan while riding an e-bike in Bend, residents emailed police, describing what they saw as a growing problem among the city’s teenagers.

Dozens of electric bicycles parked at Pacific Crest Middle School, even though it’s illegal for teens under 16 to ride them.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.