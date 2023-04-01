When warm weather arrives, people might wonder where they can let their dogs roam free in the Bend Park & Recreation District park system, as well as other wilderness areas in Central Oregon. Though the district’s 84 parks and 75 miles of trail allow dogs if they are leashed, there are nine parks in the park district that have off-leash areas where dogs can let loose.
Where are dogs allowed off-leash in the park district?
The Bob Wenger Off-Leash Area at Pine Nursery Park and Big Sky Park are the largest off-leash areas in the park district, with 18.8 acres and 12 acres, respectively. The other seven off-leash areas are smaller, with only a few acres. Awbrey Reservoir and Hollinshead Park are both unfenced, while the other seven are mainly fenced, including Overturf Butte Reservoir and Discovery Park.
Four of the nine parks with off-leash areas, including Alpenglow Community Park, Ponderosa Park, Pine Nursery Park, and Riverbend Park, have areas for small dogs. Alpenglow also has an area for large dogs.
The small-dog areas allow dogs under 25 pounds and less than 15 inches tall at the shoulder to play in an area that’s in proportion to their size.
Alpenglow, in southeast Bend, also has an agility course for dogs, the only one in the park district. Alpenglow is the most recent off-leash area in the district, opening in summer 2022.
The off-leash areas in the park district require that dogs are supervised, not aggressive and that owners clean up after them. Make sure each of the allowed three dogs have tags showing licenses and rabies vaccinations.
The Riley Ranch Nature Reserve, in northwest Bend, is the only park that does not allow dogs, even if they are leashed.
“The off-leash areas are great social opportunities for people and dogs. For example, a group of small-dog owners meets up every day at Ponderosa dog park and have become good friends,” said Kim O’Hagan, a park steward with the district.
What happens if my dog is off-leash in a leashed area?
The park district receives complaints on a near daily basis about dogs that are let loose when they aren’t supposed to be, resulting in dog bites and other injuries. Unleashed dogs in leashed areas are also liable to get in another person’s way, and might run off or eat something they aren’t supposed to.
O’Hagan, is familiar with all kinds of incidents that have happened due to a dog being unleashed at the wrong time. “Types of incidents range from runners tripping over off leash dogs to senior patrons reporting that they have been jumped on and knocked over by an unleashed dog,” she wrote in an email.
Families with small children, seniors, dog owners who do keep their dogs leashed, and runners are often the patrons who approach park officials with a complaint, O’Hagan said. Sports fields, open areas and trails are usual places for incidents.
The park district educates patrons with signs and focuses their patrols in areas where incidents have occurred, said O’Hagan.
Citations for an unleashed dog are $330, said Sheila Miller, communications manager of the Bend Police. Leaving dogs unleashed also might lead to a more serious problem that could lead to criminal charges and possible loss of the dog.
Which Central Oregon trails allow dogs?
DogPAC, a nonprofit, keeps track of summer and winter trails where dogs are allowed off-leash. Summer trails include three trails in the Deschutes National Forest, including Rim Rock’s Good Dog, as well as three trail areas in the Three Sisters and Badlands wilderness areas. The 50 miles of trail in the Badlands are recommended for the spring, fall, and winter, but not the summer, as the sand can burn dog paws.
The Broken Top Tarn Trail up to the tarn, which is a small lake near Broken Top, in the Three Sisters Wilderness is now off-leash thanks to the efforts of DogPAC.
Winter trails aren’t always groomed, and the ski trails shouldn’t be walked on. Trails include Wanoga Sno-park, Edison Sno-park, Skyliner, and the Badlands.
Another off-leash area in Central Oregon that DogPAC recommends is a small park area in Redmond right next to the community skatepark.
Dogs are allowed on most mountain bike trails in the Deschutes National Forest, as well as while playing fetch along the river in the national forest.
