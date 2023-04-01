Off-leash areas
Buy Now

Faye, a Corgi, runs through the off-leash area at Hollinshead Park in Bend on Thursday. 

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin

When warm weather arrives, people might wonder where they can let their dogs roam free in the Bend Park & Recreation District park system, as well as other wilderness areas in Central Oregon. Though the district’s 84 parks and 75 miles of trail allow dogs if they are leashed, there are nine parks in the park district that have off-leash areas where dogs can let loose.

Where are dogs allowed off-leash in the park district?

Off-leash areas
Buy Now

Thea Layton pets Crash on one of the agility course obstacles at Alpenglow Park’s off-leash dog area in Bend on Thursday.
Off-leash areas
Buy Now

Michael Mager and dog Monty walk a trail at Pine Nursery Park’s off-leash dog area in Bend on Thursday. 
Off-leash areas
Buy Now

Sherolyn Jennart prepares to throw a ball for her dogs, from right, Scout and Ozzie, at Pine Nursery Park’s off-leash dog area in Bend on Thursday. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Tags

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.