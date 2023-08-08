littleleague

The Bend North team, representing Oregon, plays against Italy in a Little League Softball World Series game televised Tuesday for patrons, as they eat and drink at Lifty’s Bar Grill & Sandbox in Bend.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Bend North's magical summer run to the Little League Softball World Series came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday night.

In an elimination game that lasted more than three hours, Bend North fell in extra innings to Italy 9-5 to conclude its season in Greenville, North Carolina.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.