Bend North's magical summer run to the Little League Softball World Series came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday night.
In an elimination game that lasted more than three hours, Bend North fell in extra innings to Italy 9-5 to conclude its season in Greenville, North Carolina.
"It was broken hearts at first, then we three coaches gathered them and told them that what they did was historical for Central Oregon," said Bend North coach Kevin Guiney. "The impact that this team is going to have on Central Oregon is going to last for a long time, hopefully."
No Little League softball team from Central Oregon has ever advanced as far as Bend North, which won district, state and regional titles en route to the Little League World Series.
"I’m so happy we made it this far and so proud of our team," said left fielder Ruby Mottern. "But I’m sad because I won’t get to spend as much time with them now. We have spent almost every day together since All-Stars started. We have basically lived together for the last three weeks. We formed such tight bonds and friendships that can’t be replaced."
From the start, it did not look as if Tuesday's game would require going two extra innings.
Before Bend could get an out in the first inning, Italy brought three runs home to jump out in front. Viola Mussini broke the scoreless tie with a triple to drive home two runs. Italy added two more runs in the first inning to take a commanding 4-0 lead.
But Bend North immediately responded with three runs in the first inning. Pitcher Janelle Guiney and center fielder Paige Hall opened the inning with consecutive singles, setting the stage for catcher Jessie Berry.
Berry, who was an extra-base hit machine during the World Series run, launched a double into the left-center gap to score two runs. Berry came in to score on an RBI by Claire Phillips, who plays third base.
After the two teams combined for seven runs in the first inning, neither Bend nor Italy scored another run until the fifth inning.
But Bend North had its chances.
In the third inning when Berry drove a ball into center field for her second hit of the game, Italy’s center fielder's throw back into the infield went all the way to the backstop, and Hall was waved home, where she was ultimately thrown out at the plate. Bend North was later called out on runner interference for the final out of the inning.
Bend North finally broke the scoring drought in the fifth inning when Kennedy Huff reached on an error, which was immediately followed by a single by MJ Eckman to move Kennedy to third. Kennedy then scored on a passed ball to even the score.
In the seventh inning, Lilly Christensen led the inning off with a double then stole third with only one out in the inning, putting her in prime position to score the game-winning run.
But Christensen was sent home on a ground ball to short and was tagged out at the plate, ending the scoring threat.
Once a game reaches the eighth inning, the inning begins with a runner on second base. And Italy took advantage.
For six innings, Italy did not score a run, but in the eighth inning it scored five to take control of the game.
Down to its final three outs, Bend got one more run on a sacrifice fly from Guiney, but could not bring any more runs across.
But the team's time in Greenville isn't done quite yet. On Wednesday, Athletes Unlimited Pro will play two games. The Little League players will get a chance to interact with the world's best softball players before and after the two professional games.
"We just had them look around at the stadium. It was packed. It was magical. There were thousands of people there," Guiney said. "They played their hearts out. One run is all we needed, a couple inches one way or another we won that game. The bond the girls have made, the lifelong memories that they and the families have made and the legacy they have built is awesome."
— Sukhjot Sal of The Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.