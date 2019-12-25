Dawn Rust’s life took an unexpected turn last year when she became the full-time caregiver of her two young grandchildren.

The Redmond woman and her partner took the children last December after they were abandoned by their mother, who is battling a drug addiction.

Since then, monthly bills have piled up as Rust balances work and child care.

Rust has to take time off from her merchandising job to care for her grandchildren, 2-year-old grandson Amyas and 1-year-old Vanessa. Both children had respiratory infections and Amyas still has to go to occupational and speech therapy.

“I’ve had to cut back on my job,” Rust said. “It’s been a struggle.”

Rust relies on help from MountainStar Family Relief Nursery in Bend and Healthy Families Oregon. Each organization sends home visitors to support Rust and her grandchildren.

Earlier this year, the MountainStar home visitor encouraged Rust to apply for financial assistance through Glen Gives, a nonprofit organization in Bend’s Awbrey Glen neighborhood that raises money to help Central Oregon families in need.

Glen Gives has collected about $1.2 million since 2004 to help more than 1,800 families. This year, the organization raised about $138,000, which was split up among 95 families, including Rust’s family.

The funds go toward families with children who have a hard time making ends meet. The money is used to cover families’ rent, electrical bills, medical bills, car insurance, snow tires, stove pellets and other necessities.

Rust received about $5,000 to cover three months of rent in her townhome and a few gift cards to Fred Meyer to buy Christmas presents for her grandchildren.

“Our goal is to help families that are in a short term financial crunch,” said Mary Fellows, who founded Glen Gives with her husband, Don.

Glen Gives donates money to families who are connected to five social service organizations in Central Oregon: Saving Grace, Crystal Peaks, Deschutes County Mental Health, Family Access Network and MountainStar.

“We work closely with the social service organizations so we do something that really makes a difference for the families,” Fellows said.

Julie Lyche, executive director at the Family Access Network, said the support families receive from Glen Gives can be life saving. This year, Glen Gives gave Family Access Network $39,000 for 28 families. MountainStar, which assists Rust, was given $23,000.

Family Access Network has 24 advocates serving children and families in 56 public schools across Crook and Deschutes counties. The mission is to connect families with basic needs, which also fits in with the goal of Glen Gives, Lyche said.

“It has been amazing for our families,” Lyche said. “It is the kind of thing that just gives families some breathing room.”

Glen Gives made Christmas possible for Rust.

She was expecting to skip sharing gifts with her grandchildren this Christmas in order to pay bills. Instead, the gift cards from Glen Gives allowed her grandchildren to have Christmas presents. She got them pajamas, puzzles, books, little toys and child-sized chairs.

“Just seeing them open up everything on Christmas and see how happy they are, it will be great,” Rust said.

The past year has been difficult for Rust, but she is grateful for her grandchildren.

Having a festive Christmas with them was a reminder of how blessed she feels.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Rust said. “It has been hard, but it’s well worth it.”