A small group of residents in Bend’s Tillicum Village walked through their neighborhood Friday to assess the progress they made to protect the area from wildfire.
About 16 acres of forested space between homes had been trimmed of overgrown trees and bushes. Piles of pine needles and branches were stacked in front of homes.
Usually, the neighborhood hosts large gatherings each spring to do the cleanup work. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work was done this spring by individual neighbors and hired landscapers.
Bert Neumaier, a Tillicum Village resident who organizes the volunteer effort through the national program, Firewise USA, was pleased with what he saw.
Neumaier has lived in the neighborhood for four years since moving from Connecticut, where he spent his career as a teacher and school administrator. On Friday, he led the group through the neighborhood, everyone walking 6 feet apart.
“This is our celebratory walk,” he said. “I haven’t been able to see it all together.”
The southeast Bend neighborhood is one of about 30 in Deschutes County that are part of Firewise USA, which encourages neighbors to take action to prevent damage from fires.
The neighborhood became a Firewise community in 2018.
Each household in a Firewise community is expected to offer volunteer work or monetary donations to fire prevention activities.
The program also helps neighborhoods secure grants for wildfire protection.
Neumaier was able to raise more than $4,000 in grant funding this year, which was matched by the homeowners association, to pay for arborists and landscapers to clear dead trees and debris.
The arborists and landscapers did the bulk of the work this spring since the neighborhood cleanup events were canceled.
“We did it a different way,” Neumaier said.
A priority for the neighborhood is trimming juniper bushes, which grow under most of the trees and are known to spread wildfire.
“They flame up five times their height,” Neumaier said. “They are like pouring gasoline on a fire.”
Neumaier works closely with Dan Sempert, a Tillicum Village resident who oversees the common spaces for the homeowner’s association.
Sempert, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, said Friday he is impressed with how neighbors are sprucing up their properties and the common spaces.
“We have people who have really taken ownership,” Sempert said. “Certain people have always taken care of their property. But more people are doing it.”
Terry Ranstad, a 30-year resident of Tillicum Village, joined the neighborhood walk-through Friday.
Ranstad was encouraged when he saw the open space that used to be covered in debris and vegetation.
His neighborhood is motivated by the threat of wildfire, but residents are also motivated to simply be good neighbors, he said.
“We are people who love each other and are enthused about where we live,” Ranstad said. “We want to help each other.”
