Deschutes County health officials have advised anyone using one of 88 homes west of Bend to boil their water after samples last week found E. coli in the water system.
The advisory, which was issued July 16, includes water used for drinking, cleaning and showering.
Jeff Freund, an environmental health specialist with Deschutes County, said eight samples were taken during a monthly check and one of them tested positive for E. coli, a bacteria that can cause food poisoning symptoms.
More samples were taken Friday and the advisory could be lifted as soon as next week if the samples are clean, Freund said.
“That’s the hope assuming they get good follow-up samples,” Freund said.
In the meantime, the Arrowood Community Water Co. flushed out its system and is prepared to add chlorine if samples still show E. coli.
No cause has been determined yet, but Freund suspects E. coli may have originated in the system’s reservoir and could have been introduced through an insect, rodent or dust that carried the bacteria.
“It’s an indication that something from outside is making its way inside the system,” he said.
Freund said E. coli is rare in local water systems, but does appear on occasion. Last summer, Freund responded to three cases in the county.
“It’s not common, but we usually see a handful of them every season,” he said.
The Arrowood Community Water Co. buys its water from the Seventh Mountain Resort on Century Drive, which owns the reservoir and well.
The resort is not affected by the advisory because the E. coli was found downstream from the resort, Freund said. The resort is still flushing out its system as a precaution, he said.
Most of the homes under the advisory are vacation homes, Freund said. If all the homes are occupied, the advisory could be affecting about 170 people. All the affected residents were sent notices about the advisory.
Freund doesn’t believe the E. coli is widespread since it was found in just one sample.
“We err on the side of caution,” Freund said. “Even though we only got one sample, let's act as if there’s more and then we will make sure we cover ourselves from a health perspective.”
