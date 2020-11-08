Greg Fulton has deep roots in Bend.
The 68-year-old owner of an RV remodeling business is a lifelong Bend resident. His father, George Fulton, came to Bend in 1917.
“I’m on the endangered species list,” Fulton said. “I’m a Bend native.”
Fulton grew up in Bend during the baby-boomer era, when families settled down and had children post-World War II. Fulton’s father had returned home after serving as a civilian officer with the British Royal Air Force and then with the U.S. Merchant Marine.
Despite the military service in his family, Fulton described himself as an anti-war hippy in high school during the Vietnam War. While he and his friends criticized the Vietnam War, they always supported the troops and celebrated their return home, Fulton said.
“There’s talk about how a lot of areas veterans weren’t welcomed home that much,” he said. “But here in Bend, we were always excited to see our friends come home.”
Fulton said there was a big difference between the war his father fought and the one he witnessed as a teenager.
“In World War II, we were attacked,” Fulton said. “That makes a huge world of difference. I don’t know what I would have been like during World War II. Would I have been gung ho to join or what? I can’t tell.”
Fulton’s father joined the Royal Air Force prior to the United States entering the war.
“Looking at Europe, he could see we would end up in it,” Fulton said.
Fulton said his father didn’t share too many stories about his service. His father worked with radar and radios and was not involved in the gruesome combat, Fulton said. Most of his father’s memories were relatively positive.
“Since he went over early before America was in the war, they were treated exceedingly well,” Fulton said. “The British loved these men that would come over on their own to help.”
George Fulton returned to Bend after the war and managed Healey’s Bend Furniture store for 47 years. He also repaired radios, using skills he learned from his military service. He died in 2001 at 88.
Fulton thinks of his father often, especially on Veteran’s Day.
As a member of the Deschutes Pioneer Association, Fulton spends each Veteran’s Day coordinating with the association’s queen to have her ride in a car during the annual parade. Helping in the parade has been a way for Fulton to recognize the veterans like his father.
The parade reminds him of his teenage years in the 1960s when Bend would welcome the troops home from Vietnam.
“You were just glad to see them,” Fulton said. “You were glad they were back and safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.