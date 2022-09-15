A Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing images that allegedly show child sexual abuse.
Erik Duane Ekstrom, 35, faces charges of encouraging child sexual abuse.
The Oregon Department of Justice task force reported to Bend police Aug. 11 that it had found a child sexual abuse video that “had been uploaded and linked to Erik Ekstrom’s digital devices,” according to a press release from the Bend Police Department.
The task force, which investigates internet crimes against children, continued to provide tips to the department that police say connected the images to Ekstrom’s devices.
Police searched Ekstrom’s home on NE Viking Avenue in Bend at around 7 a.m. Thursday. They seized multiple digital devices from the home and arrested Ekstrom on suspicion of two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking people with additional information to contact Detective Ian Macdonell at a non-emergency dispatch line: 541-693-6911.
Ekstrom is listed on the staff page as a music teacher at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
