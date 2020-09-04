Bend Municipal Court and Justice Court have resumed processing fees after giving residents a break at the outset of the pandemic.
Starting Tuesday, courts will begin mailing 30-day notices to people who have not replied to citations or orders of the court since March. About 1,200 people will receive the reminder letters. They will be given 30 days to contact the court to schedule a court appearance, make a payment or request a payment plan.
Sharon Wojda, chief financial officer for the city of Bend, said the court will continue to work with all parties who request to pay in installments.
