Homeless campers living at Juniper Ridge may be removed by the city of Bend as early as this spring to make way for a major sewer line project.
About 50 to 60 camps of people are spread throughout the largely undeveloped 1,500-acre industrial property in northeast Bend, according to city estimates from last summer.
Construction of the sewer line, called the North Interceptor, is pushing the city to deal with the camps sooner than previously anticipated. The sewer line is scheduled to come through 500 acres of Juniper Ridge starting in mid-April, leaving the city with just a couple of months to figure out how to move people before it becomes a safety concern.
“We’ve gone from a discretionary decision to probably to something we have to do,” said Ian Leitheiser, assistant city attorney.
Last year, the Bend City Council directed staff to draft a policy that would allow the city to remove the camps. The discussion was prompted by an RV that caught fire on the property in August, which raised concerns about the potential wildfire risks that come with people living on the land.
On Tuesday, city attorneys presented the City Council’s stewardship subcommittee with the draft policy, which outlines how the city can move people off of public property. The policy, which is required by state law, will be presented to the full council Feb. 5, but because the decision is administrative, councilors will not be voting to approve it or not.
The policy would require the city to notify people in campsites 60 and 30 days prior to organized removal efforts. The policy also calls for the city to coordinate social services, and requires the city to have a plan to store any personal property that is moved from the property so the people who own it can retrieve it.
But several questions remain about how this plan would be implemented, by whom and how many Juniper Ridge camps would be forced to leave.
“My guess is given the limited resources (the community has) to address these issues … my guess would be we would affect our efforts to the construction zone,” Leitheiser said.
The city is working with the Homeless Leadership Coalition and Legal Aid Services of Oregon to develop an implementation plan that would specifically outline how moving people off Juniper Ridge would be executed.
“We are trying to provide tangible options and suggestions for a short term solution,” said Colleen Thomas, a co-chair of the coalition.
But a question remains: Where will people go after they’ve been removed?
“I think that’s a big question,” Leitheiser said.
It’s a question that is difficult for City Councilor Barb Campbell, who is a member of the subcommittee. She understands the need to move people who are directly in the path of sewer line construction, for safety reasons, but would not be supportive of implementing this removal policy for all 1,500 acres of Juniper Ridge.
“I don’t want to force people to move out of the only home they have if we don’t have an alternative to that home,” Campbell said Wednesday. “And right now we just don’t.”
Campbell said she is supportive of proposed efforts to inform homeless people of existing social services and shelters. But many of those services are often at capacity, which is why she hopes the city chooses to only remove people from the construction site and allow them to live on the other 1,000 acres of Juniper Ridge.
“That’s all we have to offer these folks right now,” Campbell said.
