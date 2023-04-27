The mobile home is on the street set furthest back from U.S. Highway 97 in Juniper Hilltop Manufactured Home Community, just north of Bend. It’s reminiscent of an average neighborhood, with trees, painted houses and cars in driveways.
But people here are struggling, people like Estela Pasaye, who has two daughters.
Her girls, aged 7 and 4, spent the winter sleeping on a mattress that spread mold up the wall. Pasaye cleaned constantly to deal with the mold, but knew she needed a better solution.
On Friday, that solution arrived: a brand-new bunk bed was delivered for the girls, complete with mattresses, pillows and two handmade mermaid quilts.
The bunk bed from the volunteer organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace was one of about 130 built at the beginning of April by volunteers for Central Oregon children who need them. The organization has delivered about 80 so far.
“It’s not good for a kid sleeping on a mattress and having mold come out from the corners in the room,” said Pasaye, 28. “Having this bunk bed, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem anymore in the room.”
Joe Myers, the Deschutes County chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, knows that parents are faced with challenges, like being injured or out of work. He sees it every day when delivering beds.
“You can imagine the stress on a parent that is trying to provide for a child and can’t even buy a bed for them, that when somebody comes in and offers that hand up and gets them a bed and pillows and blankets and is able to give their child some security and warmth at night, how grateful the parents are,” said Myers.
Myers said the bed deliveries are going well. He expects deliveries will be finished within the next few weeks.
“We’ve been delivering about 25 beds a week, all the way from Warm Springs, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, Bend, La Pine, and even a little below La Pine,” he said.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace currently has two delivery crews, which includes Myers, as a third driver is currently on vacation. The chapter needs delivery drivers, and as long as a person is willing to tow a trailer, Myers said his team would be willing to train them.
The chapter has delivered over 770 beds in Central Oregon since it began in January 2020. This year, the number is over 200.
“We are starting to see some of the requests are starting to slow down,” said Myers. “The assumption would be if the requests are starting to slow down is that we’re starting to make a big enough impact in the central valley. There’s not as many children that we need to find.”
Pasaye, a stay-at-home mother, had been looking for a bunk bed for her two daughters for some time on Facebook, and came across Sleep in Heavenly Peace online. She applied and sent them an email.
“Thank God, they did reach out to me. I was just glad that they were able to help me with a bunk bed for my girls,” she said.
The delivery went well and Pasaye had the space ready ahead of time, she said. “They were quick, and it’s a nice size for the bunk bed for the girls. The girls were able to go inside and check the bunk bed. They enjoyed it a lot.”
Pasaye, who has been living in Central Oregon for eight years, felt that the bunk bed would help her daughters and her home.
“It’s gonna change a lot in the room and the family, because they were in need of a bunk bed. It’s going to be more comfortable for them to sleep,” She was very appreciative of the program and had no idea that this type of organization existed before she applied, she said.
The chapter is scheduled to have another build June 9, though they don’t have a location locked down yet. Sponsors will include Hayden Homes, Lowes, First Story and Simplicity. Now that requests are waning, Myers said they’ll likely build 40 to 50 beds in June.
