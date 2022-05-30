Hundreds of names echoed eerily across a sleepy downtown Bend on Monday morning, the city otherwise quiet as many used a day off for Memorial Day to sleep in.
But there was no sleeping in for Tracy Miller.
“Jonathan J. Golden, 33, Camarillo, California. ... Quinn L. Johnson-Harris, 21, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ... Jordan P. Pierson, 28, Abilene, Texas,” Miller’s voice boomed from the speaker’s set up on Troy Field, a bass drum beat punctuating the end of each name.
Miller and around 45 volunteers planned to keep up the name reading and drum beating until late Monday evening, thereby keeping up a Bend Memorial Day tradition for a 15th year, which could be the event’s last. The We Are Remembering — Not Just a Number event recognizes the U.S. service members who’ve died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001 by placing their names on boards around the field and reading them over a loudspeaker.
Miller isn’t sure if the event will continue in future years. While it’s become a Memorial Day tradition, it began as an effort to draw attention to the ever-growing list of losses, a list that isn’t likely to keep growing since the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan last August. The 13 names of those killed on Aug. 26, 2021, during the U.S. departure will likely be the last.
“There were times we would have to add a name the morning of,” Miller said of past years’ events. “It feels different (this year).”
Official figures put the number of U.S. service members killed in post-9/11 conflicts just over 7,000, but Miller isn’t sure exactly how many names now make up her event’s list.
“I’ve intentionally not known that,” she said. “Whether you are No. 1, or number 4,000, or whatever, to somebody you were everything.”
Patti Sudendorf was visiting Bend from Hood River for the weekend. She had been staying across the street from the field and heard the calling of names begin Monday morning. She and James Fullerton, visiting from Milton-Freewater, paused together and listened outside the field’s fence for several minutes.
“To memorialize all the names first in written form, then in oral form, that’s really what Memorial Day is set aside for,” Sudendorf told The Bulletin.
Monday’s remembrance events began earlier in the day across town. The sound of taps joined the chirping of birds across a chilly Mirror Pond at the conclusion of a short ceremony at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park.
The event, led by Bend Heroes Foundation Chairman and Vietnam Veteran Dick Tobiason, included the reading of Memorial Day proclamations and poems, and Tobiason unveiled two new plaques that would be added to the memorial in September to recognize the families of service members currently serving and those killed in action.
“That’s what we do in Bend,” Tobiason told the crowd of around 50 veterans, families and community members. “That’s what we can do for the families.”
After the ceremony, volunteers placed American flags listing the names of local veterans throughout downtown Bend.
The group gathered Monday “to make sure those people are never forgotten,” Tobiason said, pointing at the park’s memorial wall, which lists the names of Bend residents who’ve died in action. “There are 112 names on there {span id=”docs-internal-guid-85f6d76e-7fff-b70d-061a-2b9e8f49c87f”}{span}—{/span}{/span} 112 families.”
