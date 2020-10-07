Stephen Miller, a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Bend, has found a more efficient way to make deliveries to seniors on his Monday route.
Rather than drive his car to each stop on the route in northeast Bend, Miller rides a light blue electric bike through the neighborhood and is able to park right in front of each house.
“It works out well,” Miller said. “I can do the route and it saves another volunteer from having to drive it.”
Miller, a 66-year-old Bend resident who is retired from a career in truck manufacturing, is the first Meals on Wheels volunteer to use the electric bike. For the past month, Miller has been riding the bike every Monday as he delivers meals to seniors in six households. The seniors rely on the daily meals since they are unable to shop for food or cook for themselves.
The Council on Aging of Central Oregon, which runs the meal program in Bend, purchased the bike last year with a $5,000 grant from Tern Bicycles, a national electric bike company. The grant also covered safety equipment and racks to carry the meals. In addition, Miller was trained how to use the bicycle, which has four gears, including the highest gear, labeled “turbo.”
Denise LaBuda, director of strategic initiatives and communications for the Council on Aging, said the council hopes to expand the program it’s calling, Meals on Two Wheels. Eventually, the council wants to add more electric bikes and volunteers, LaBuda said.
“Our vision is that we do more of this,” LaBuda said, “and that we have an opportunity to effectively reduce our car footprint.”
The council’s Meals on Wheels program serves nearly 500 seniors in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. In Bend, volunteers drive their cars on nine routes a day, Monday through Friday.
“Our goal is to drive less of it,” LaBuda said.
Tere MacNaughton, the council’s Bend meal site coordinator, said she is already hearing from other volunteers who are interested in riding an electric bike on their routes. MacNaughton expects more volunteers to show interest now that the program is up and running.
“Next spring, I really see an expansion of this,” she said. “We will probably do it every single day of the week. It will be a five-day-a-week program.”
To start, the council drew a route in northeast Bend that keeps Miller off main roads like Greenwood Avenue and Third Street. Instead, Miller is able to ride about a half-mile between each house on residential roads.
“It is just a super easy way to get around town, and the route is very safe,” MacNaughton said.
On his route Monday, Miller arrived at each house much quicker than if he drove. Miller considers himself an experienced bike rider and finds the electric bike easy to ride, especially since it doesn’t require peddling.
“For around town, it’s perfect,” he said.
Miller, who wore a helmet and reflective jacket Monday, carried the chicken, rice and vegetable meals in two packs attached to the bicycle. The bike route has become his Monday routine.
Even in his free time throughout the week, he prefers to ride his bicycle than his car.
“It’s one less car on the road,” he said. “Let’s face it, that’s what it’s all about. My car sits in the garage more times than I take it.”
