Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler has drafted a letter imploring Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, to get back to work as Oregon Senate Republicans are in the midst of their fifth week of a walkout, denying a quorum. 

The letter, which will go before the Bend City Council for approval Wednesday, details the mayor's alarm at the potential loss of funding for housing and homelessness, transportation, schools, public safety and clean water for Bend.

Download PDF Mayor Kebler letter to Knopp
A letter from Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler to Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, urges him to bring an end to a five-week walkout, but the rest of the Bend City Council must approve the letter on Wednesday.
