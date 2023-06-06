Oregon Senate Republican Leader Sen. Tim Knopp listens to a reporter's question during an impromptu news conference at the Oregon State Capitol on Tuesday. Oregon's Democratic lawmakers implored Republicans, who have been boycotting the Senate for over a month, to return and vote on bills. The Democrats said lives are literally at stake. Knopp was unmoved by the Democrats' dire warnings and blamed them for the impasse.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler has drafted a letter imploring Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, to get back to work as Oregon Senate Republicans are in the midst of their fifth week of a walkout, denying a quorum.
The letter, which will go before the Bend City Council for approval Wednesday, details the mayor's alarm at the potential loss of funding for housing and homelessness, transportation, schools, public safety and clean water for Bend.
Also, is that a Balthus or full Windsor tie knot? Unnecessary in this state and a questionable choice...
My friends, the 2/3 quorum rule has been with us for more than a century. Both parties have used it. The majority has to navigate it, not the minority. With the potential absentee penalties already accrued, Sen Wagner needs to make the deal. There is nothing more to gain by holding up state business.
