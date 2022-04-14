Sally Russell, Bend’s first elected mayor, announced Thursday she will not seek reelection.
The decision was announced at a press conference in front of roughly 20 other community members, shortly after Russell’s fellow City Councilor, Melanie Kebler, announced her bid for mayor.
“I’ve been in public service here in Bend for almost two decades,” Russell said in a statement. “After great thought, many conversations, and deliberation, I have decided it’s time for someone new to take the reins as the mayor of Bend.
“What an honor to serve our community (through) such incredible change,” she continued.
Russell said her plans are to pursue other passions she has had to put on the back burner, such as doing work around wildfire resiliency and the forest. She also plans to spend more time with friends and family.
She said nothing in particular spurred her decision to not seek reelection, saying it was more of an evolving conversation with friends and family. Russell said her decision was made long before the endorsements for Kebler by all of her fellow city councilors were announced on Wednesday.
Russell told The Bulletin she was not aware of the city councilor endorsements of Kebler until she read it in the news Wednesday.
At this time Russell said she has no plans to run for any other office. Russell did not endorse any other candidates during the press conference.
“It’s a long time till November,” she said. “I will continue to watch the campaigns to better understand the candidates and their platforms just like everybody else in this community, and at some point in time I will decide whether…to endorse any candidates.”
Russell said she considers some of her accomplishments as mayor to include helping develop the city’s comprehensive transportation plan, passing the city’s largest transportation bond in 2020, adopting Bend’s Climate Action Plan and passing Bend’s Urban Growth Boundary Plan.
When asked to grade her tenure as mayor, Russell said “A+.”
“I would give myself A+ and here’s why: pivot, change; pivot recover; pivot again.”
Before becoming mayor, Russell served eight years on the Bend Planning Commission before being elected to the Bend City Council in 2012.
Russell said she sees her legacy as the council’s moderate.
“I began my tenure on council, some perceived me as the most liberal. I’m now labeled as the most conservative, and that’s because I’m a moderate,” she said. “And I see myself as serving the entire community, not just one specific group or another. (I’ve) made friends and enemies because of that but I still feel that is my strong suit.”
Russell’s term will end at the end of this year. Kebler, former city council member Chris Piper and Luke Richter of the activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers have all announced intentions to run for the position.
