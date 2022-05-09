In a surprise announcement, Bend Mayor Sally Russell said Monday she is resigning from the city council on May 18.
When asked why, Russell’s reason was simple.
“I’m exhausted,” Russell told The Bulletin on Monday.
About a month ago, Russell announced that she did not intend to run again to keep her seat as mayor, which she won in 2018. At the time, she said the decision was based in feeling it was time for new leadership, and that it was rooted in ongoing conversations with family and friends.
Russell said she did not have it in mind to resign before her term was over when she announced she wasn’t running again. She said she faced no pressure to resign, and that there was nothing specific that triggered her to resign now.
She considers it an “accumulation over time,” and that there is no one single thing at which she can point.
“This has been an unprecedented time of change, for our community, for our world, for our nation, and I think the responsibilities placed on public figures has been substantial,” Russell said.
In her letter, Russell wished her fellow councilors good luck, and asked the community to continue to engage in local government.
“To the community of Bend, I offer you all a heartfelt 'Thank you!' for the honor of serving you,” Russell wrote. “It’s been an absolutely amazing journey … and it’s difficult to express what it means to have earned your trust to help navigate Bend’s path forward during some of the city’s most challenging times.”
When a mayor resigns in Bend, the city charter dictates the rest of the city council first considers appointing a current member of the council to the vacant position. If no city councilor wishes to be appointed mayor, the council must do a public recruitment process.
The council will then interview applicants and choose someone within 30 days.
If the city council is unable to reach a decision within 30 days, it will go on the ballot in the next election.
This story will be updated.
(5) comments
Good, glad she’s leaving, after that meeting about our homeless problem, and her liberal Woke approach to the way she ran the meeting, Bringing up terms like safe space equity blah blah blah
We need some true leader ship in this city, and the liberal city Council along with Sally all need to resign!!
Words too big for you to understand? Get a dictionary!
Your comment is unnecessary, inflammatory, entirety useless, and disrespectful. Shame on you berating a public servant who, as chosen by the electorate, has served her community for many years.
What could you claim comparatively? I'm thinking probably nothing.
Agree. The people who berate her seem to forget that Mayor Russell has always been the moderate voice on the Council. She ran a terrific meeting last Wed. night. She deflated the attempts of a small group to disrupt the meeting--insuring that everyone had a chance to speak. I wish her the best.
'Bend Mayor Sally Russell in January 2019.'
Simpler times back then. Thanks for being mayor Sally!
