The Bend City Council will swear in a new mayor and two new councilors Wednesday, ushering in what Mayor-elect Melanie Kebler hopes will be an era of progress.

Kebler, 40, who has been on the Bend City Council since 2020, is a crime victims’ rights attorney and a longtime Bend resident. She lives in Bend with her husband, who is a software developer, and their 5-year-old daughter.

