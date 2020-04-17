Some streets in Bend are likely to see temporary restrictions to vehicles to give residents more space to maintain social distance while walking and biking during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Right now, the city is looking at limiting cars to only local traffic going to or from homes and businesses in areas that the city has already slated to become neighborhood greenways. The restrictions could come as early as next week.
Greenways are local streets that are designed to be more comfortable and safer routes for walking and biking than nearby busier streets. They include signs, pavement markings, and traffic devices like speed bumps and traffic circles to slow and discourage cut-through traffic, according to city documents.
"The City (is) implementing temporary traffic control for street closures/restrictions to create and increase opportunities for people to safely get outdoors for walking, biking, rolling, and jogging for recreation, fitness, and access to businesses, trails, and parks," said David Abbas, streets and operations director for the city.
The neighborhood greenway streets are:
• The NW 15th Street Neighborhood Greenway, including Milwaukie Avenue, Harmon Boulevard, Hartford Avenue and Columbia Street.
• The NE Sixth Street Neighborhood Greenway, including Norton Avenue, NE 12th Street, and Hawthorne Avenue.
• The Roosevelt and Centennial Neighborhood Greenway, including SE Fifth Street.
The topic for the temporary closures came about as a way to create more outdoor recreation opportunities in light of closure of other trails in the Deschutes National Forest and state parks, said Anne Aurand, communications director for the city.
"There’s been some concentration of people on our local (Bend) Park and Recreation District trails and fields but we want to reduce close proximity of too many people," Aurand said in an email. "We’re encouraging folks to spend time near home walking and bicycling on their local streets."
That prompted the streets department to look at segments of the planned neighborhood greenway networks to create opportunities for outdoor recreation and fitness by creating routes that make it easier for people to keep at least 6 feet of separation.
Details are still in the works, Abbas said. But the hope is to start next week with placement of signs and cones discouraging regular vehicle travel on the 15th Street and Sixth Street neighborhood greenways.
