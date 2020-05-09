The city of Bend is considering closing some downtown streets to traffic to allow them to be used as outdoor table seating for restaurants.
The idea came from a letter written by Cliff Eslinger, Katie and Marcus Egge — the owners of the restaurant 900 Wall on Minnesota Avenue — and Anthony Broadman, an attorney who represents the restaurant. Broadman is also running for Bend City Council.
The letter, which was dated May 3, asks the city to consider temporarily closing sections of downtown streets so restaurants can be allowed to operate with more tables spaced 6 feet apart.
“As you know, part of Gov. Brown’s plan for reopening Oregon will include strict social distancing guidelines, which will likely impact restaurants’ ability to operate at full capacity,” the letter states.
Broadman said the idea is not new, and follows the example of what other countries have been doing for years. Last month, the city ushered in a healthy streets program, which blocked off a select number of neighborhood greenways to only local traffic to give people room to bike and walk while maintaining six foot social distancing.
“There’s been this building momentum to look at this as an opportunity during this disastrous time,” Broadman said.
Opening up streets would allow businesses to expand the number of people they could serve, he said, as well as let everyone enjoy what Bend residents love most: the outdoors.
“Let’s take this opportunity to showcase what makes Bend so great,” he said.
The city appears to be considering the idea, according to an email sent to Broadman from City Manager Eric King, though there are no set plans at this time.
“The city is open to the idea as long as it meets (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards and does not negatively impact adjacent property owners,” King wrote in the email. “There also may be spacing and number of person limitations to meet public health guidelines/restrictions, and property owner approval will be required for seating in front of impacted buildings or businesses.”
So far, Broadman said he has received only positive feedback about the proposal from the businesses with which he has spoken.
“The city needs to be a partner for businesses in the first moments of reopening, because it’s going to be a critical time,” Broadman said.
Mindy Aisling, the executive director of The Downtown Bend Business Association, said the board is not commenting on the proposal at the time.
“We are in the middle of gathering information from our stakeholders so that we understand the needs of all our businesses,” Aisling said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.