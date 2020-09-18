A Bend man with multiple airsoft guns in the downtown Bend parking garage was arrested Thursday night for alleged disorderly conduct.
Around 8:30 p.m., Bend police received a report from someone about a man in the parking garage armed with three guns. The caller said the man had a handgun, was assembling a rifle and had another gun of some kind, according to police.
The caller reported a white man was sitting on the ground between two vehicles, with body armor on the ground next to him, as he was looking over the top of the downtown area bars, according to police.
Officers found the man, identified as 38-year-old Timothy Edwin Dort, on the third floor of the parking garage. He appeared to have multiple guns on the ground around him. Bend police closed the parking garage.
Dort was given commands to show his hands and comply with officers, according to police. With the assistance of a Bend police dog, Dort was detained. He was not bitten or injured, according to police, and he cooperated.
The guns turned out to be multiple airsoft-type firearms, which were all black in color and very closely resembled live guns, according to Bend police.
Dort was transported to Deschutes County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.