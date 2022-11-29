Bend Police investigate a fatal accident at Century Drive and E. Campbell Road on Feb. 4, 2021. Kathleen Sue Case, 74, died in the crash. Her husband, Gary Case, is seeking $4 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Bend.
A man whose wife died in a car crash on SW Century Drive is suing the city of Bend, alleging officials knew that an intersection there was dangerous for drivers but failed to take key steps to improve safety prior to the accident.
Gary Case, a longtime Bend resident and former attorney, is seeking $4 million in damages in the wrongful death lawsuit against the city, which was filed Nov. 18 in Deschutes County Circuit Court. His wife, Kathleen Sue Case, 74, died in the crash at SW Century and E. Campbell Road on Feb. 4 2021.
Case said the city was negligent in the death of his wife of more than 50 years. He alleges the following:
• The city failed to provide warning signs and beacons prior to the intersection.
• The city failed to reduce the speed limit from 45 mph and provide signs advising drivers to reduce their speed while heading west toward the intersection.
• The city failed to maintain and prune trees and placed a crosswalk 40 feet from the intersection, all of which prevented drivers from seeing other drivers heading west around a nearby curve.
• The city knew this intersection, the approach and the nearby vegetation were dangerous for drivers “as the neighboring community’s homeowner’s association had repeatedly complained to (the city) of said danger at public hearings prior to” the crash, the lawsuit states.
Kathleen Case, a mother of two, had stopped her Nissan Armada SUV at a marked stop bar at the intersection at around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 4. She was about to turn left to cross the westbound lane of the road when an oncoming 2018 Dodge Ram 3500, towing a loaded snowmobile trailer, hit the brakes, slid and slammed into her.
The driver and two passengers of the Dodge Ram tried to provide emergency medical care to Case, but she died at the scene of the crash.
“It was a tremendous loss,” Gary Case said when reached by phone Tuesday. He declined to provide further comment on the case.
The lawsuit states the city “knew or should have known that traffic upon SW Century Drive often consisted of large vehicles hauling large trailers, which required a longer stopping distance than a passenger car not hauling a trailer.”
Anne Aurand, communications director for the city of Bend, said the city’s insurer would handle the case and that its attorneys wouldn’t comment on the active litigation.
Tim Williams, Case’s attorney, said his client was suing the city and not the driver involved in the crash because “by all indications, (the driver) appeared to be following the law.”
Williams acknowledged the city has made some improvements in recent years, including reducing the speed limit, but said there have been a number of crashes and near-collisions at that intersection, drawing concerns from area community members.
He added that, in addition to bringing justice for the Case family, the suit aims to push forward safety improvements around the intersection, such as moving forward the crosswalk and stop bar.
