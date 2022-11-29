Fatal accident (copy)
Bend Police investigate a fatal accident at Century Drive and E. Campbell Road on Feb. 4, 2021. Kathleen Sue Case, 74, died in the crash. Her husband, Gary Case, is seeking $4 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A man whose wife died in a car crash on SW Century Drive is suing the city of Bend, alleging officials knew that an intersection there was dangerous for drivers but failed to take key steps to improve safety prior to the accident.

Gary Case, a longtime Bend resident and former attorney, is seeking $4 million in damages in the wrongful death lawsuit against the city, which was filed Nov. 18 in Deschutes County Circuit Court. His wife, Kathleen Sue Case, 74, died in the crash at SW Century and E. Campbell Road on Feb. 4 2021.

