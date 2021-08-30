James Verheyden, the Bend landowner who gated a forest road that partially runs across his property, is suing a neighbor for defamation.
Verheyden and his wife Jean are cited as plaintiffs in the case against John Blankfort. The couple is suing Blankfort for $75,000.
The lawsuit, filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court on May 21, alleges that Blankfort has a “personal vendetta” against Verheyden and that he is “intentionally spreading false information about the gate and a recent fire in the area.”
In May, Verheyden, an orthopedic surgeon in Bend, built three gates along Forest Road 4606, an area frequented by hikers and bikers. The U.S. Forest Service says it's committed to finding an agreement with the landowners.
"At this point we have no final, workable resolution with the landowners, which include other individuals in addition to the Verheyden family. Discussions with the involved landowners will continue and we will continue to consult our General Counsel," said forest service spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean.
Verheyden opened the defamation case following comments Blankfort made to local media. Blankfort also commented on social media, sent emails and printed flyers that were posted in public areas.
Verheyden alleges that Blankfort engaged in "a smear campaign" against he and his wife, the lawsuit states.
"Blankfort falsely painted Dr. Verheyden as a 'dirtball land developer' seeking to exclude the public for the benefit of his 'rich buddies' and falsely assigned responsibility for a recent fire directly to the Verheydens," the lawsuit states.
The court filing alleges that mainstream and social media reports about the gates have caused the Verheyden family stress and damage to their professional reputation. The filing also alleges that negative reports about the Verheydens prompted trespassers and vandals to cause damage to their property.
In an article published in The Bulletin in May, Blankfort commented on the Verheyden’s decision to erect the gates with the following: “This is an example of a multimillionaire trying to lock up the forest.”
Verheyden has also received negative Google reviews on his business practice which the suit claims harmed his reputation. The suit blames Blankfort for spreading "misinformation" about the installation of the gates. Blankfort has also blamed Verheyden for causing the Bull Springs wildfire in the area in March, which Verheyden denies. That fire burned 211 acres and destroyed two structures and temporarily displaced 200 people. Verheyden says the fire was started by an arsonist, according to the court document.
Blankfort's attorney Cliff Davidson said his client was acting in "good faith."
Blankfort should not have to face an expensive lawsuit because he "questioned the legitimacy of, and excuses made regarding, the closure of Road 4606," said Cliff Davidson, Blankfort's attorney. "Indeed, the federal government has described the gates as incursions into Federal property interests and unreasonable interference with the agency’s and public’s use.”
Verheyden’s wife, Jean Verheyden, has also become a target for public attack, according to the suit. The filing states that as a result of public backlash, she is now considering quitting her job as an ear, nose, and throat surgeon.
Blankfort has filed motions to have the suit dismissed. The motions require that the plaintiffs support their claims with evidence, otherwise, they will be dismissed. A hearing on the motion is set for Oct. 5.
