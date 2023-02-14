stock_bend police

A Bend man was struck by a car and killed after he fell while crossing an icy road in Northeast Bend early Tuesday morning.

Timothy Joseph Lyon Jr., 39, died at the scene of the crash on Boyd Acres Road near the intersection of Murray Road, according to a new release from Bend Police.

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

Maybe the focus should be on how there is no pedestrian infrastructure to cross that road instead of shaming the pedestrian for wearing dark clothing. The fact that we need to wear orange safety vests to go out at night, not in a car, is the problem.

