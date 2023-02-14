A Bend man was struck by a car and killed after he fell while crossing an icy road in Northeast Bend early Tuesday morning.
Timothy Joseph Lyon Jr., 39, died at the scene of the crash on Boyd Acres Road near the intersection of Murray Road, according to a new release from Bend Police.
Lyon, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking home from a party when he tried to cross the road, police reported. Witnesses told police Lyon fell in the road. Lyon struggled to stand due to the ice in the road. He was also intoxicated, police reported.
Lyon was still crouched in the road when a Bend man driving south in a Chevrolet pickup ran into him, police reported. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, called 911 and is cooperating with police investigators. Police say there is not yet any evidence that the driver had been impaired or speeding when he struck Lyon.
Police responded to the reported crash at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, the news release said. Officers found Lyon in the road when they arrived.
The department’s crash reconstruction team assessed the incident and police closed the road until 4:15 a.m.
(1) comment
Maybe the focus should be on how there is no pedestrian infrastructure to cross that road instead of shaming the pedestrian for wearing dark clothing. The fact that we need to wear orange safety vests to go out at night, not in a car, is the problem.
