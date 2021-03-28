A 33-year-old Bend man allegedly stabbed a man early Sunday whom he thought was going to provide information about him in a criminal case, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement.
Anthony J. Reyes was arrested in connection to the stabbing and is being held at the Deschutes County jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a witness, according to the statement from Sgt. Ron Brown.
Deputies responded after a woman called 911 about 12 a.m. Sunday to say her friend, a 32-year-old Bend man, had been stabbed in the neck and head on China Hat Road near Sunset View Drive, Brown said. Paramedics met the woman and the victim in the parking lot of the Bend Walmart and took the victim to St. Charles Bend in serious condition.
"The investigation determined that Reyes knew the victim and believed the victim was a witness in another criminal case involving Reyes," Brown said. "Reyes met up with the victim and a female witness on China Hat Road with the purpose of assaulting the male, because Reyes believed the male gave information about him in the other criminal case. When Reyes arrived, he and the victim got into a physical fight where the victim was eventually stabbed."
The sheriff's office would not say how Reyes was identified as a suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.