A local man was stabbed at the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Bend during an altercation in the parking lot early Friday morning.
At around 5:22 a.m. Bend Fire and Rescue and the Bend Police Department were dispatched to the Super 8 at 1275 SE 3rd Street after a 33-year-old Bend resident was stabbed, the Bend Police Department said in a statement Friday.
The victim was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries. The assailant ran from the hotel parking lot and was last seen heading south, the release said.
Law enforcement is actively investigating the stabbing, but the assailant's identity has yet to be determined. He was captured on surveillance video which was obtained by police.
The Bend Police Department asked for the community's assistance in identifying and locating the stabbing suspect, the release added.
