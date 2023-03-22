A 26-year-old Bend man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man six times with a BB gun Tuesday, Bend Police said.
Drew Gannon Cook faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, escaping arrest and resisting arrest.
The victim, who wasn't named by police, walked into the Five Guys restaurant covered in blood just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Bend Police spokesperson Sheila Miller said in a news release.
The victim had been near a tent by NE First Street and Franklin Avenue when Cook, who frequents an area homeless shelter, allegedly came up and shot the victim, Miller said. He was shot in the head, face, neck and hand at least six times.
The victim was taken to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries, and he has since been released, Miller said.
Police found Cook around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, near First Street and Franklin Avenue, Miller said. When officers approached and told Cook he was under arrest, Cook allegedly ignored the officers and kept walking, Miller said. Officers used a Taser and pepper spray on Cook before finding a BB gun in his possession, Miller said.
There was no apparent motive, Miller said.
Cook has no prior criminal history, and he was being held at the Deschutes County jail as of Wednesday.
