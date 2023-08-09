stcs
Buy Now

This photo shows the main entrance of St. Charles Bend campus.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

A Bend man shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun at home, and then drove himself to the hospital before crashing into a parking structure at a medical facility near St. Charles Bend, police say. 

At 10:46 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bend Police Department responded to a 911 call from the man's friend, who said his friend shot himself and then crashed his car into a pole at St. Charles Bend, the department said Wednesday in a news release.  

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.