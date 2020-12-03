A Bend man will go to federal prison for more than seven years for child pornography charges.
Pierce Matthew Morrow, 25, was sentenced Thursday for possessing and distributing sexual images of children online, discussing having sex with minors online, and harassing and threatening people over the internet, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
From July 2017 to January 2018, Morrow participated in an online group chat where members posted child pornography, the release stated.
Morrow also harassed people online while assuming the identify of another person. He would occasionally obtain nude images of those people and then threaten that he would obtain more, the release stated.
Morrow sent unsolicited child pornography images to a young adult man in January 2018, and encouraged him to have sex with children, the release stated.
Morrow was charged with distributing child pornography on July 1, 2020, and he pleaded guilty to that charge on Sept. 2.
