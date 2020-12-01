A Bend man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for crafting a hoax bomb and threatening to blow up the Deschutes County Courthouse in 2019.
Kellie Kent Cameron, 32, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said in a press release.
“Constructing a hoax bomb and threatening to blow up a courthouse to interfere with a judicial proceeding, is beyond reprehensible,” Williams said. “Courthouses are the very symbol of justice, safety and fairness in a functioning society, and this unconscionable act not only caused fear, panic and disruption in this community, it jeopardized their sense of safety.”
On July 29, 2019, Cameron and another Bend resident, Jonathon Tyler Allen, conspired to shut down the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend by planting a fake bomb and calling in a bomb threat, according to court documents. Cameron constructed what appeared to be a realistic looking fake bomb, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Cameron and Allen drove to the courthouse and placed the hoax bomb on a ramp near the building, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Cameron then called 911 and told the operator, “I just want to let you know that there are two bombs, one’s in the courthouse and good luck finding the other one.”
About an hour later, Cameron called 911 again and repeated his threat, according to the U.S. attorney's office. In response, the Deschutes County Courthouse, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office, a bank, and other nearby businesses were shut down and evacuated while first responders investigated the threat.
The device was later dismantled and found to be a fake.
Cameron and Allen were charged with conspiring to make a threat to damage property and conveying false information and hoaxes, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Cameron pleaded guilty in federal court in August to making a threat to damage a building with an explosive.
As part of his sentence, Cameron was also ordered to pay $43,620.18 in restitution to the Deschutes County Circuit Court, Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, First Interstate Bank in Bend, and Bend Fire & Rescue, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Allen pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to use a telephone to make a threat to destroy a building with an explosive.
He was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
