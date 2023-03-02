stock_deschutes county courthouse

The Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A Bend man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for accidentally shooting and killing a man while firing at a target near Mayfield Pond east of Bend last summer.

Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Wells Ashby announced Jesse Aaron Ray’s sentence at a hearing at the courthouse on Thursday. He pleaded no contest to the charge of criminally negligent homicide on Feb. 13 in the killing of Neil J. Martell at the pond, an area used for recreation and camping.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.